The Voice UK 2019: Molly's the winner!

Last updated at 08:11
Molly Hocking has won The Voice.

The 18-year-old's success means Olly Murs has also secured his first win as a coach in the competition.

She was joined in the final by wildcard Bethzienna Williams, Jimmy Balito and Deana Walmsley.

Do you think the best person took the prize? Vote here and let us know in the comments below.

Molly's performances of Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi and a duet with Olly mean she's now earned a record deal with Polydor.

She called Olly her "inspiration" and said "I am so, so glad that you've stuck with me through this."

Someone pinch me. All I can say is I thank you, from the bottom of my heart. I'm shocked. I love you all.

Olly said: "Molly deserves to win the final because she is the youngest in the competition but boy oh boy her voice is something special."

It was an all-female head-to-head with Deana finishing as runner-up.

Molly joins fellow teenage winner Ruti Olajugbagbe who was also 18 when she sealed victory last year.

Meet Rev the dancing dog!

The school kids storming BGT

Mummified animals found in Egyptian tomb

