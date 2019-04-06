Boat Race 2019: What is it?

SHAUN CURRY/AFP/Getty Images

The Boat Race is famous all over the world.

Hundreds of thousands of people line the banks of the Thames for it and loads more watch it on TV.

This year it's taking place on Sunday 7 April, with the women's race starting at 2:13pm and the men's around an hour later.

But what is it and who competes? We've got all you need to know.

What is the University Boat Race?

It's a competition between the rowing teams of the UK's two oldest universities, Oxford and Cambridge.

It's held on the River Thames in London and the course is 4.2 miles.

The first race, with only men's teams taking part, was in 1829 and it's been held every year since 1856, except during the First and Second World Wars.

The first women's race was in 1927, but used to be rowed on rivers in Oxford or Cambridge.

The races haven't always taken place on the same day either.

Getty Images

Which team will win this year?

There's a fierce rivalry between them but Cambridge look to be firm favourites to take the title, both the men and women's teams beat Oxford last year.

Plus, many think they've got the edge as Olympic rower James Cracknell has joined the Cambridge men's team.

He holds two Olympic gold medals and has won the World Rowing Championships SIX times!

At 46 years old, he'll be the oldest person ever to compete in the race. He's almost 25 years older than some of his team-mates.

Getty Images James Cracknell (3rd from left) winning Olympic rowing gold in 2004

Although he retired from competitive rowing in 2006, he's able to take part because he's studying for a philosophy degree at Cambridge.

Overall Cambridge have won the race 83 times, with Oxford narrowly behind on 80 titles.

There's a bigger gap when it comes to the women's race though. Cambridge has won it 43 times, but Oxford just 30.