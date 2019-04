A very talented border collie, Rev, is getting a lot of attention for his incredible moves.

A Canadian dog trainer and her dancing border collie made it to the final run of the popular Facebook contest World's Most Amazing Dog.

Even though owner Maddisen Phelan and five-year-old Rev didn’t win, the talented pooch’s amazing moves are still astonishing people the world over.

His proud owner adopted him at 10 weeks and has worked with him ever since.