Mummified animals found in Egyptian tomb

Mice and falcons have been amongst mummiified animals found in an ancient tomb in Egypt.

Archaeologists made the discovery in the town of Sohag.

They say the tomb was built for a man named, Tutu, and his wife, Ta-Shirit-Iziz.

Its walls are painted with different images, including the owner working in the fields, as well as a family tree in hieroglyphics.

It's thought the tomb is from the early Ptolemaic period - this lasted about three centuries until the Roman conquest in 30 B.C.

Around 50 mummified animals were found, though no-one knows for sure why they are there.