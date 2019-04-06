The Voice UK final 2019: Who do you think will win?

ITV

There are just four singers left hoping to win The Voice UK 2019.

Both Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs have got two acts left each.

Molly Hocking, who's the current favourite to win, and Jimmy Balito are on Team Olly, while Deana and Bethzienna Williams are Team Tom.

Bethzienna made it in to the final after a public Lifeline vote saved her in the semi-final.

As part of tonight's final, Bethzienna will be performing Call Out My Name by The Weeknd while Deana's solo is Adele's Hometown Glory.

Jimmy's song choice is Simply The Best by Tina Turner and Molly will be singing Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi.

All four will also be singing duets with their coaches.

Who do you think is going to win? Let us know in the comments below.

