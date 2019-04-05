play
Watch Newsround

Cyclone Idai: Marta's story

It's been several weeks since cyclone Idai hit large parts of southern Africa, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without a home.

The tropical cyclone caused large-scale destruction and flooding to countries in the region, including Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

Around 1.8 million people have been affected across the three countries, with no electricity or running water in areas where homes have been swept away and roads destroyed by the floods.

10-year-old Marta lives in Mozambique. She got in touch with Newsround to tell us what it's been like since the storm hit.

