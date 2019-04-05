Brexit: Prime Minister Theresa May requests new Brexit deadline of 30 June

EPA

Prime Minister Theresa May has written to the EU asking to extend the Brexit deadline to 30 June 2019.

It's after holding meetings with the leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn to see if they can work together and come up with a plan for what to do next.

The UK is currently due to leave the EU on 12 April but MPs haven't been able to agree on how that should happen.

What could happen after this?

Currently, EU leaders are due to have a big meeting on 10 April (next Wednesday) at which they will discuss the UK's future. We will know more about what will be talked about at this meeting next week, as a lot is happening every day at the moment.

If the EU refuses to agree to what the UK has asked for, then two of the main options would be for the UK to cancel Brexit or to leave the EU with no deal in place, neither of which the government wants to do.

EPA/UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT There will be more votes here in the House of Commons over the coming days

The options that people are talking about at the moment are:

Leave with no deal - Nobody wants this to happen, but it is currently what is due to happen on 12 April unless MPs vote for, and EU leaders agree for, something else to happen. Leave the EU as per Mrs May's original Brexit deal - Mrs May's original Brexit deal has also not been permanently ruled out. If she cannot agree a compromise with Mr Corbyn and MPs are unable to decide on an alternative, it is still an option. Try to renegotiate another deal - This could take a considerable amount of time and would likely require a more significant delay to Brexit. Not only that, but it would mean the UK would have to take part in the European Parliament elections in May, which the government doesn't want to do. A second referendum - Experts at the University College London suggest this could take a minimum of 22 weeks to make happen. A general election could be called - For this to happen, two-thirds of all MPs would need to agree to it. No confidence vote - The Labour Party could formally declare that it does not have confidence in the prime minister, which could affect who takes the lead with Brexit, but a new prime minister would face the same problems that Mrs May currently faces. Brexit could be cancelled - The government is very committed to Brexit, so it is likely that there would need to another referendum or a change of government before this happened.

It all depends on what Mrs May and Mr Corbyn agree on - if anything - and what MPs vote for next week.