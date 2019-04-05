play
Danny Rose on football: 'I can't wait to see the back of it'

Danny Rose.Reuters

Tottenham's Danny Rose says he "can't wait to see the back of football" because of the lack of action being taken to tackle racism from fans.

There was racist chanting against some England players, including Rose, during the Euro 2020 qualifier in Montenegro.

Uefa will fine Montenegro for the racist behaviour but Rose, 28, does not expect a significant punishment.

"Gareth Southgate was a bit upset after the game because it was the first time he'd been involved in something like that. He didn't know what the right course of action was," said Rose.

"He said he was fully behind me if I wanted to walk off. I appreciate that, but I just wanted to get the three points and get out of there as quickly as possible.

"You see my manager [at Tottenham, Mauricio Pochettino] got banned for two games for just being confrontational against [referee] Mike Dean at Burnley - but a country can only get fined a little bit of money for being racist. It's a bit of a farce."

Rose, who was also abused while on England Under-21 duty in Serbia in 2012, says he will play on but has "had enough" of racism in the game.

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling was himself also allegedly abused at Chelsea in December, while Uefa is investigating a case of alleged racist abuse towards another England player, Callum Hudson-Odoi, during Chelsea's Europa League win at Dynamo Kiev on 14 March.

