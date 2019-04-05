play
Watch Newsround

Bafta Game Awards: Who won what?

Last updated at 07:26
comments
View Comments
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Dan TDM told us what he thinks about the Nintendo Labo

The Bafta Game Awards took place last night and the Nintendo Labo took home two top prizes.

The Labo, which was released around a year ago, uses a combo of the Nintendo switch console and cardboard to create a new way to play games.

The team behind it won the award for Best Family Game and Game Innovation, beating off Overcooked 2 and Lego Disney Pixar's The Incredibles.

Fortnite on mobile and consoleGetty Images

Fortnite also took home an award, for Best Evolving Game, knocking last year's winner Overwatch off the top spot.

Check out these awesome Fortnite moves

Yoku's island expressVilla Gorilla/Team 17

Yoku's Island Express won Best Debut Game - beating off the VR titan game Beat Saber.

It's a pinball style game where you play as a tiny dungbeetle postman.

Gaming legend Dan Middleton (AKA Dan TDM) presented the award for Best Family Game, and he told BBC Tech reporter Chris Fox what he thought about the win, and what he'd like to see the Labo do next.

What do you think?

Do you agree with the winners? - Or would you have picked a different game? Drop us a comment and let us know below!

More like this

Nintendo Switch
play

Nintendo switch: Newsround viewers test it out

Image of Fortnite characters

Bafta Games nominations 2019: The games everyone will be talking about

Super Mario Odyssey

Big winners at the Bafta Games Awards

Comments

Top Stories

Raheem Sterling and pupils.

WATCH: Raheem Sterling gives his old school tickets for FA Cup semi-final

comments
Danny Rose.

Danny Rose on football: 'I can't wait to see the back of it'

Britain's Got Talent logo

Britain's Got Talent: All you need to know ahead of the new series

comments
Newsround Home