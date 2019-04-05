Bafta Game Awards: Who won what?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Dan TDM told us what he thinks about the Nintendo Labo

The Bafta Game Awards took place last night and the Nintendo Labo took home two top prizes.

The Labo, which was released around a year ago, uses a combo of the Nintendo switch console and cardboard to create a new way to play games.

The team behind it won the award for Best Family Game and Game Innovation, beating off Overcooked 2 and Lego Disney Pixar's The Incredibles.

Getty Images

Fortnite also took home an award, for Best Evolving Game, knocking last year's winner Overwatch off the top spot.

Villa Gorilla/Team 17

Yoku's Island Express won Best Debut Game - beating off the VR titan game Beat Saber.

It's a pinball style game where you play as a tiny dungbeetle postman.

Gaming legend Dan Middleton (AKA Dan TDM) presented the award for Best Family Game, and he told BBC Tech reporter Chris Fox what he thought about the win, and what he'd like to see the Labo do next.

What do you think?

