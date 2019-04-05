play
Who won what at the Bafta Game Awards?

The Bafta Game Awards took place last night and the Nintendo Labo took home two awards.

The Labo, which was released around a year ago, uses a combo of the Nintendo switch console and cardboard to create a new way to play games.

It took home the award for Best Family Game, and Game Innovation, seeing off Overcooked 2 and Lego Disney Pixar's The Incredibles.

BBC technology reporter Chris Fox caught up with Dan Middleton (AKA Dan TDM) to see what he thought about the winners.

