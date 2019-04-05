The Bafta Game Awards took place last night and the Nintendo Labo took home two awards.

The Labo, which was released around a year ago, uses a combo of the Nintendo switch console and cardboard to create a new way to play games.

It took home the award for Best Family Game, and Game Innovation, seeing off Overcooked 2 and Lego Disney Pixar's The Incredibles.

BBC technology reporter Chris Fox caught up with Dan Middleton (AKA Dan TDM) to see what he thought about the winners.