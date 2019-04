To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Raheem Sterling: Manchester City star gives old school 500 tickets for FA Cup Semi-Final

Raheem Sterling has given tickets to 550 pupils from his old school to go the FA Cup semi-final between Manchester City and Brighton.

The pupils from Ark Elvin Academy in London met Sterling at Manchester City's training ground on Thursday afternoon.

Sterling, who is 24, was raised near Wembley after moving from Jamaica aged five.

The kids spoke to Newsround about their experience outside Manchester City's Etihad stadium.