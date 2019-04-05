It's given us the likes of Lost Voice Guy, Diversity and Tokio Myers, but who will win this year's Britain's Got Talent?

The TV talent show is back this weekend.

People from all over the world are competing to win £250,000 and the chance to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

All four judges, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon will be back along with presenters Ant and Dec.

Alesha has been telling us who she thinks might win it this year.