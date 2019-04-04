play
Amazing puppets from the Peter Rabbit musical

Lots of us have read the Peter Rabbit books, and maybe even have watched the Peter Rabbit film that came out last year .

The stories have also been given the musical treatment in the stage show 'Where is Peter Rabbit?' which uses very special puppets.

Until now, the show's only been performed in a small theatre in Bowness-in-Windermere in the Lake District.

But Peter and friends are set to go on an even bigger adventure - with the show set to open in London's famous West End.

De'Graft went to get a sneak peak behind the scenes and even met some of the famous characters from the show.

