Lots of us have read the Peter Rabbit books, and maybe even have watched the Peter Rabbit film that came out last year .

The stories have also been given the musical treatment in the stage show 'Where is Peter Rabbit?' which uses very special puppets.

Until now, the show's only been performed in a small theatre in Bowness-in-Windermere in the Lake District.

But Peter and friends are set to go on an even bigger adventure - with the show set to open in London's famous West End.

De'Graft went to get a sneak peak behind the scenes and even met some of the famous characters from the show.

Watch this.