BGT 2019: Britain's Got Talent is back!

Britain's Got Talent is back on our TV screens this weekend.

It's the show that gave us comedian Lost Voice Guy, dance act Diversity and musician Tokio Myers, but who will win the thirteenth series?

There's a long way to go before the winner's picked, so what can we expect before then...

When does BGT start?

The new series starts on TV on Saturday 6 April at 7:15pm on ITV.

It's the same night as the final of The Voice!

Did you know these fun BGT facts? Simon's a massive fan of dogs and the editors who make the show are allowed to bring their pooches to work. Woof!

It would take eight years (without sleeping!) to watch all the BGT audition tapes from the last 13 years - and that doesn't even include the live shows!

What would you snack on during auditions? Simon's favourite treat is a tangerine.

Ant and Dec are back together

Last series saw Dec presenting the live shows on his own when Ant took a break from TV.

The pair will be reunited on our screens for this series though.

They tweeted about filming together for the auditions back in January. and looked pretty happy about being a duo again.

What do we know about this year's acts?

Just like in previous series, people from all over the world have auditioned this year.

Performers from as far as Russia, Japan, India and America are hoping to impress the judges.

The youngest contestant this time is four years old, while the oldest is 88!

The biggest group to audition is the Colchester Military Children's Choir which has a whopping 57 members. If they were to win and split the £250,000 they'd get around £4300 each!

The winner will also get the chance to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

And there could be quite a fight for the prize.

Simon's already said: "If you can find one star person in the series then we're doing well. Right now I think there's a possibility for two, there's real potential."

Who are the BGT judges?

They're familiar faces and the four judges, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams, will all return this year.

It doesn't look like the line-up is going to change any time soon.

Amanda has said she'll never choose to leave the show:

"I'll never voluntarily go, I love this show too much and I just think that for as long as it's going I want to be a part of it."

Simon's also pretty happy with the foursome: "I just think we're all kind of stuck with each other now! They are all so easy to work with, everyone has different tastes and I think that's good for a show like this because we're all looking for something different."

The golden buzzer is back!

Don't panic BGT super fans the show's format is also be the same.

All of the judges, as well as Ant and Dec, will be able to pick one act to send straight through to the live semi-finals if they press the golden buzzer.

And Alesha thinks one of them could be the winner:

