CinemaCon 2019: Avengers, Toy Story and Lion King what we know so far

Disney

Hollywood studios gathered in Las Vegas for CinemaCon this week, previewing the biggest blockbuster movies coming out this year.

As Disney has a stake in most movie studios these days, they unsurprisingly dominated the event, showing off more sneak previews and pieces of footage from their upcoming new releases.

So here's a list of all the new stuff we now know... a word of warning though, spoilers ahead.

Toy Story 4: Time travel and Bo Peep

Disney screened the opening seventeen minutes of Toy Story 4 showing both old and new characters.

The start of the film travels back in time to reveal one of the biggest mysteries of Toy Story 3; where was Bo Peep?

Spoiler warning, she was actually Andy's sister Molly's toy and was given away.

Fast forward to present day Toy Story, and Woody has once again been discarded, the cowboy is struggling with being an older toy whose current owner, Bonnie, no longer wants to play with him.

Unhappy with his situation, gathering dust, Woody stows away in new owner Bonnie's rucksack as she goes to nursery. That's where he meets Forky, a toy that Bonnie has made using a plastic, spork (a fork and spoon combined), googly eyes and glue.

The circle of life

Another big film from Disney studios this year is the CG remake of the Lion King movie. Shown at CinemaCon, the new footage showed an almost scene-for-scene, line-for-line remake of the bit where Mufasa talks to the young Simba about the circle of life.

Everything plays out just as fans of the animated movie will remember, as Mufasa explains to Simba that everything the light touches is his kingdom and that one day it will all be Simba's.

Mufasa goes on to explain how all animals - even the ones that eat each other - are part of the circle of life.

However, unlike the animated movie, the Morning Report song from side-kick hornbill bird Zazu is not in this version of the film. Instead, Zazu delivers his report to Mufasa in the style of a news presenter. It makes us wonder if any other famous songs and scenes might be missing from the new film too.

More Avengers footage

You wait ages for the slightest bit of information about Avengers Endgame and then loads comes at once.

Promotion for the final Avengers film has really ramped up in the last week, with pre-booking tickets released along with a new trailer.

Well now at CinemaCon, Disney and Marvel have shown two whole scenes from Endgame. Once again spoilers, read ahead with caution!

The footage explains why Captain Marvel has only decided to show up after 50% of the Earth's population turned to dust.

The scene shows Captain Marvel, played by Brie Larson, teaming up with the Avengers for the first time to figure out how to reverse Thanos' devastating finger snap.

When the Avengers question Cap Marvel about why she hasn't shown up until now, she explains that there are loads of planets other than Earth which need protecting.

The other scene shows Rocket Racoon finding an energy source which seems to point to where Thanos is in the Universe. The team then head to the Garden Realm, which is where Thanos was in the final scene of Infinity War.

However, in an effort to keep the film spoiler-free, Marvel has used some fake footage in the trailers, so who knows what to believe!

Will Smith's Genie

Another iconic animation to live action remake and another famous musical number recreated.

This time it's Aladdin, featuring the much talked about Will Smith as the genie and the famous song 'Friend Like Me'. Reports coming from CinemaCon suggest that Will Smith, who will be big and blue for some of the time, isn't imitating previous genie actor, Robin Williams and is bringing his own take on the character and the songs.

Unlike the Lion King, it's suggested that Aladdin isn't a scene-for-scene copy of the original and is more of a brand new film inspired by the first movie.

Jennifer Hudson Performs "Memory"

Getty Images Jennifer Hudson performed 'Memory' as a preview to the movie musical Cats

More movie musicals, this time not from Disney!

Cats, Universal and Working Title's movie adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's famous musical, stars Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, Idris Elba and James Corden.

The movie set for a Christmas release was previewed at CinemaCon, The Voice coach J-Hud took to the stage to sing the famous number 'Memory'.

The crowd was also treated to a behind-the-scenes video on the set showing cast-members wearing performance-capture suits with body and facial tracking markers to create the characters that we'll eventually see in the film.