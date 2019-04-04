Straw sculptures: Amazing animal statues from around the world, all made out of straw
Take a look at Thailand's massive straw sculptures and other straw statues from around the world.
These incredible straw sculptures have been created in Thailand. They are in the north of the country in the province of Chiang Mai. Chiang Mai means "New City". Some of the sculptures have steps and a platform where visitors can go up and take pictures from inside King Kong.
Getty Images
These amazing animals are made ready for the tourist season in the region. The construction is made of used straw left over from the rice harvest, all laid over a steel skeleton. Children and their families come from all over to see the different animal creations.
Getty Images
You can really see the size of these sculptures when you see the people milling around and the rolling hills in the background
Getty Images
We all know that these are definitely made of straw, right? Even so, I'm not sure we would stand too close to those teeth - just in case, you know... not that we'd be scared or anything. No way.
Getty Images
Thailand isn't the only place in the world that has straw sculptures. This woolly (straw-y?) mammoth statue made of straw is in Zhejiang Province of China.
Getty Images
Ok... a bit more unusual this one. Did the mad staring eyes catch your attention? This bear made of straw took part in the 2017 straw sculptures competition in Hoechenschwand-Frohnschwand, in southern Germany.
Getty Images
Here's another photo from the same competition in Germany, but with a totally different feel. This butterfly has beautiful flower petal designs on its wings and is surrounded by straw flowers.
Getty Images
To Sweden next and to the Gavle Goat (Gavlebocken), a giant version of the traditional Swedish Yule Goat figure made of straw This straw statue is erected each year at the beginning of Advent.
Getty Images
Last up, an old friend! The definitely NOT-scary Peter Rabbit. This sculpture in Nantwich in Cheshire was made to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the birth of Beatrix Potter, took around 1,000 hours of work to build and weighs eight tonnes!