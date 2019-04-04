Blue Peter pets: Dogs, horses, and, of course, tortoises

Petra, who appeared on Blue Peter from 1962 to 1977, was their first television pet. The idea was that children who could not have a pet of their own could follow her life and enjoy watching what she got up to. Christopher Trace, the show's first presenter, took care of her. This picture shows presenter Peter Purves and Petra in the Blue Peter studio at Television Centre. Today, you can visit a statue of Petra in the Blue Peter Garden in Salford in the north-west of England.