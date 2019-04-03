Moise Kean racism: Raheem Sterling criticises Leonardo Bonucci and Paul Pogba sends his support

Getty Images

Just over a week ago, England players Raheem Sterling and Danny Rose received racist abuse during their Euro 2020 qualifier in Montenegro and now another young black player has faced racial taunts, this time in Italy.

During a game against Juventus, Cagliari fans made racial chants and noises towards Moise Kean. Juve's 19-year old player responded by scoring a goal and celebrating with his arms outstretched in front of the same fans who had been shouting racist abuse.

However, his teammate Leonardo Bonucci said Kean needed to take some of the blame for the taunts, saying, "I think the blame is 50-50, because Moise shouldn't have done that."

Now Raheem Sterling has publicly criticised Bonucci for his comments.

Sterling, who has spoken about racism before - having suffered abuse himself in the past, took to Instagram and responded by tagging Bonucci and saying 'all you can do now is laugh'.

Instagram/sterling7 Raheem Sterling publicly criticised Bonucci on his Instagram

Earlier this season Sterling was abused by a group of Chelsea fans while playing for opposition team Manchester City at Stamford Bridge. He responded by talking about how certain areas of the media had helped cause the issues he and lots of other black players face.

The Man City player also scored England's fifth goal in a game where he'd faced racism in Montenegro last week and responded on the pitch in a similar way to Kean, although he cupped his ears, before sending this message on social media:

@sterling7 / Twitter Raheem Sterling tweeted this after Monday night's game

Sterling isn't the only player to speak out. Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba also took to social media and sent a message of support to Moise Kean: "I support every fight against racism, we are all equal."

Meanwhile, Leonardo Bonucci responded to those criticising him for his comments.

The Italian defender posted an image alongside Kean playing for the national team with a caption saying: "Regardless of everything, in any case...no to racism."

Instagram/bonuccileo19 Bonucci responded to criticism on his instagram

The Juventus manager Max Allegri asked for those guilty of the abuse to be given lifetime bans, saying, "We need to use the cameras, find those who are doing it and punish them. It's very simple, identify them and not one-year ban or two, just give them a lifetime ban."