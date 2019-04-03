How to stay safe in and around water

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. School pupils learn how to stay safe around water

When the weather's warm and sunny it's tempting to go for a splash - but would you know what to do if you got into trouble in the water?

Well that's what more than a hundred students learnt about at Lee Valley White Water Park near London.

The police, fire brigade and lifeboat rescue teams all came together to show what to do if you see someone in danger in the water and how to make sure you don't get into trouble yourself.

The day was organised in memory of Robbie Lea a teenager who drowned in the area. His mum wants others to learn how to be safe around water.