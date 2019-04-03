play
Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have joined Instagram

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.Reuters

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have just joined Instagram.

On their first post on the social media site they said they wanted to share pictures of what they do: "...we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues..."

We can't work out if that means they will be doing bunny ears on their Stories or not.

The duchess closed down her own personal social media accounts last year, before marrying Prince Harry

Their account, called sussexroyal, is following a few other accounts including members of the Royal Family and charities and causes close to their hearts.

First picture posted by the couple.Instagram/Sussexroryal
The first image the couple posted welcomed people to their account.

The first image they posted was a navy background with the initials H and M entwined below a crown and a message saying it was their official account.

They shared nine more pictures, showing the duke and duchess on official visits around the world and of causes important to them.

