London Zoo welcomes endangered salamanders

They're the world's largest amphibians, they are critically endangered and they've now got a new home at London Zoo.

They are: Chinese Giant Salamanders!

They've been taken in by the zoo after the UK border force stopped an attempt to smuggle them into the country.

Amphibians need to live near water to survive but can spend time on land too. These salamanders are very rare and have been described as a living fossil. They are virtually unchanged since the time of the dinosaurs.

One of the animals - which is said to be surprisingly charismatic, for a salamander - will now go on display to the public as the zoo hopes to encourage breeding to boost salamander numbers.

Ben Tapley The amphibian can grow up to 1.8m long

The first salamander on display is called Professor 'Lew', which means 'dragon keepers' in Chinese.

Professor Lew is about four-years-old, and currently measures 30cm - which is the size of a large ruler. But the salamander could eventually grow up to 1.8 metres in length and weigh 8 stone!

London Zoo's Curator of Amphibians, Ben Tapley, says: "Chinese giant salamanders may not be everyone's idea of beautiful - I've heard them described as a giant brown blob with eyes - but Professor Lew's crinkly purple tail and inquisitive eyes have already made the newcomer a big hit with all our keepers, who have been finding any excuse to visit the Reptile House."

More Facts About Chinese Giant Salamanders