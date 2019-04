Have you ever seen so many dolphins?!

A lively pod joined an RNLI lifeboat in the bay off Llandudno.

The crew had been out on a training exercise when they saw them swimming next to their boat.

Luke Heritage, who's one of the volunteers, said "We do from time to time enjoy sightings of one or two dolphins but to witness so many as the crew did last night is just amazing".

We dolphin-k there's a better sight!

Pictures from RNLI Llandudno.