There are some things in life that go really well together like beans on toast or Sam and Mark but have you ever thought of science and dance?

Well the Science Ceilidh Band is doing just that. They are a group of people who go in to schools and teach children about science by using traditional Scottish dances.

From the water cycle to pollution, they have been explaining it all.

Founded by Lewis Hou a brain scientist and ceilidh teacher who put the two things together, he said: "In ceilidh dancing you can break down all the steps into simple concepts and we do the same with science."

It's hoped that his dance/science classes will help children to enjoy as well as learn more about science in an interesting way.