Five expensive foods from around the world

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images

This isn't an ordinary burger.

This is a 'Golden Giant Burger'!

The huge gold-dusted feast has been created in honour of Crown Prince Naruhito who will become Japan's new emperor on 1 May 2019.

It's 15cm tall, 25cm wide, weighs around 3kg and is being served at a hotel restaurant in Tokyo.

It also has a pretty heft price tag of ¥100,000 which is around £680.

And it's not the only food which has been 'jazzed up'. Here are some other expensive treats from around the world...

Mmmmm doughnut

Ruaridh Connellan/Barcroft USA/Barcroft Media

This doughnut *almost* looks too special to eat.

The sweet treat, which was sold in America in 2016, is made with 24-carat gold leaf and gold dust.

A dozen cost a whopping $1000 which is around £765. That works out at around £63 per doughnut!

A costly cupcake

Nicky Johnston/Food Network UK via Getty Images

This is one pricey pud.

It went on display in London 2013 as the world's most expensive cupcake and was worth £768.85.

We hope it tasted as good as it looked!

A pr-ice-y ice cream

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Would YOU pay $1,500 for this ice cream?

Who doesn't like ice cream?

Well you might need to save for quite a while to afford this.

The 'Bear Extraordinaire' was on sale in the USA last year for $1,500 - that's around £1,144.

It's made with some rare ingredients including black truffles and gold leaf but the best bit is the crystal bear it's served in!

A special sarnie

Getty Images

Now this might not look like much but when it was created back in 2006, it was thought to be the most expensive sandwich on the planet.

It cost £85.50 because of the pricey ingredients used, including Wagyu beef, black truffle mayonnaise and fresh lobe foie gras.

Try asking your parents to put one of those in your lunchbox!