Five expensive foods from around the world

Last updated at 14:20
A chef standing with a cut Golden Giant Burger

This isn't an ordinary burger.

This is a 'Golden Giant Burger'!

The huge gold-dusted feast has been created in honour of Crown Prince Naruhito who will become Japan's new emperor on 1 May 2019.

It's 15cm tall, 25cm wide, weighs around 3kg and is being served at a hotel restaurant in Tokyo.

It also has a pretty heft price tag of ¥100,000 which is around £680.

And it's not the only food which has been 'jazzed up'. Here are some other expensive treats from around the world...

Mmmmm doughnut

A gold covered doughnut

This doughnut *almost* looks too special to eat.

The sweet treat, which was sold in America in 2016, is made with 24-carat gold leaf and gold dust.

A dozen cost a whopping $1000 which is around £765. That works out at around £63 per doughnut!

A costly cupcake

An elaborate gold cupcake

This is one pricey pud.

It went on display in London 2013 as the world's most expensive cupcake and was worth £768.85.

We hope it tasted as good as it looked!

A pr-ice-y ice cream

Would YOU pay $1,500 for this ice cream?

Who doesn't like ice cream?

Well you might need to save for quite a while to afford this.

The 'Bear Extraordinaire' was on sale in the USA last year for $1,500 - that's around £1,144.

It's made with some rare ingredients including black truffles and gold leaf but the best bit is the crystal bear it's served in!

A special sarnie

A man looks at the filling of a sandwich

Now this might not look like much but when it was created back in 2006, it was thought to be the most expensive sandwich on the planet.

It cost £85.50 because of the pricey ingredients used, including Wagyu beef, black truffle mayonnaise and fresh lobe foie gras.

Try asking your parents to put one of those in your lunchbox!

