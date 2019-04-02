The robots playing sports better than humans

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Basketball: Meet Cue, the robot who shoots hoops

Robots that can do the coolest of things - including beating the best basketball players at their own game.

A robot called Cue, designed in Japan, is so good he can score three-pointers whenever he likes and even out-score some of Japan's best human players.

Robots like this use artificial intelligence, or AI, to learn and improve their performance.

But basketball isn't the only sport robots can play.....

1. Jenga

This robot could probably beat you at Jenga

You might think a game of precision and balance would not be suitable for a metal machine, but think again.

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in America created a robot who can play the balancing block game of Jenga.

2. Football

Check out these football playing robots

A popular game like football must have robots wanting to take part, right?! Yes they do, and here they are...

These mini robots use AI to play the game, improve their skills and interact with the other robots on the pitch.

And robots like this even have their own footie tournaments to take part in!

3. Kung fu

Robots perform kung fu

If you thought robots were small and cute, then meet hundreds giving martial arts a go.

About 300 of them gave this kung fu performance to kick off a tech competition in China.

They impressed their audience with their precise synchronised moves.

4. Table tennis

Table tennis: Human Vs. Machine

Not as human-looking, but Forpheus, a table tennis playing robot from Japan, can hold its own in his game.

His human opponent is Jun Mizutani, an Olympic medal winning table tennis player, who looks like he's met his match!