Andy Murray has just posted a clip of him playing tennis on social media - so could this mean he's going to be ready to compete at Wimbledon?

Andy's future in tennis has been up for debate since he was beaten in the Australian Open first round.

He then had a second hip operation but says he really wants to keep on playing tennis.

Now we've been given a glimpse of him in action with a message from him saying: 'It's a start."

Video from Andy Murray on Instagram