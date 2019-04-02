What's next for Brexit?

Getty Images

MPs met in the House of Commons for a whole day of debate and voting on Brexit - but weren't able to agree a way forward.

Politicians were again discussing how the UK should leave the European Union.

After rejecting the plan agreed by Prime Minister Theresa May rejected three times already, on Monday 2nd April MPs voted on four other options.

But once again - none of them got enough support.

Why didn't we leave on 29 March?

29 March 2019 - is the date the UK was originally due to leave the European Union (EU), but that didn't happen because members of Parliament (MPs) again refused to agree to the Brexit deal Theresa May had approved with EU leaders.

The prime minister had to go to European leaders and ask for a delay.

So far no-one can agree things like how the UK should leave and what the UK's relationship with the EU should be like once it has left the group.

And there is a lot of disagreement about what should happen next.

UK Parliament

In a series of what are called indicative votes on 27 March, MPs also disagreed about what should be done.

Last night, one politician from the Conservative party, Nick Boles was so angry at the House of Commons' failure to agree anything that he resigned from the party.

Theresa May will meet her top team of ministers later to try work out what to do.

So what could happen next?

After MPs failed to agree with Theresa May's deal, the UK was given a new date to leave the EU of 12 April.

That could still happen but it would mean leaving without deal - something MPs have already voted against.

There could be a fourth vote on the Prime Minister's deal but that's not a popular idea as her plan hasn't changed and has already been rejected three times.

So the Prime Minister could ask for another extension. But all 27 countries in the UK would have to agree to that.

If the UK gets an extension, it's thought they then have five options.

1. They could have ANOTHER vote on Theresa May's deal.

2. They could try to renegotiate another deal.

3. The government could hold a second referendum.

4. A general election could be called.

5. Brexit could be cancelled.

We'll keep you posted here at Newsround so you know exactly where Brexit is up to.