Alesha Dixon: 'It's OK to get things wrong.'

Television judge, presenter and singer Alesha Dixon has been talking about her other passion - writing books.

She's the author of the Lightning Girl series, all about a young girl who's also a superhero.

Alesha wanted to see more people represented in books which inspired her to create her lead character,

She also wants girls and boys to be able to relate to Aurora and realise that it's OK to get things wrong.

"It's OK to not be perfect, it's OK to get things wrong. That's how you learn, that's how you get better and that's how you grow into who you're meant to be," says Alesha.

Watch her chat with Leah to find out more about her books and her advice for budding writers.