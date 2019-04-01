Football shockers! Five classic last-minute winners

Getty Images

Liverpool's last minute goal against Tottenham means they're on top of the world - and at the top of the Premier League table.

But they didn't even score it! It was an own goal by Spurs' Toby Alderweireld.

However it's scored, a last minute winner is always a thrill for both fans and players.

Here are five more incredible final minute winners...

1. Manchester United 3-1 Paris St. Germain - Champions League, 2019

Manchester United staged an incredible comeback to beat Paris St-Germain on away goals and reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

The drama was down to Marcus Rashford's injury-time penalty which he scored in the 94th minute of the game!

2. Manchester City 3 - 2 QPR - Premier League, 2012

Does it get any better than this classic? Manchester City scored twice in stoppage time to be crowned Premier League champions in 2012, the first time they'd won in 44 years.

They beat Queen's Park Rangers to win the league on goal difference from rivals Manchester United.

3. Belgium 3 - 2 Japan - World Cup, 2018

Belgium completed a remarkable revival as they beat Japan to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

Belgium were trailing 2-0 when Marouane Fellaini and Nacer Chadli were brought on by boss Roberto Martinez to try and salvage a result.

They turned out to be great substitutions because Fellaini scored the equaliser and Chadli netted a 94th-minute goal to give Belgium an amazing last minute win!

4. England 2-2 Greece - World Cup qualifiers, 2001

And sticking with World Cups, footy legend David Beckham sent England to the 2002 World Cup finals in dramatic fashion.

They were trailing Greece 2-1 deep into injury time and looked destined for a difficult play-off against Ukraine.

But Beckham, having failed with his last five free kicks, finally secured qualification with a goal in the 93rd minute.

5. Manchester United 2 - 1 Bayern Munich - European Cup, 1999

And keeping with classic matches, two injury time goals from substitutes Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer secured the European Cup for Manchester United in dramatic fashion.

Bayern Munich had taken an early lead and the German side were ahead for 85 minutes of the game. But it wasn't enough to lead them to victory!

If you've ever wondered why United fans already had banners with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's name on it when he became their manager... well, now you know!