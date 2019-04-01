play
Watch Newsround

Football shockers! Five classic last-minute winners

Last updated at 13:04
Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur scores an own goal.Getty Images

Liverpool's last minute goal against Tottenham means they're on top of the world - and at the top of the Premier League table.

But they didn't even score it! It was an own goal by Spurs' Toby Alderweireld.

However it's scored, a last minute winner is always a thrill for both fans and players.

Here are five more incredible final minute winners...

Manchester United"s English forward Marcus Rashford runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second-leg football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester UnitedGetty Images

1. Manchester United 3-1 Paris St. Germain - Champions League, 2019

Manchester United staged an incredible comeback to beat Paris St-Germain on away goals and reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

The drama was down to Marcus Rashford's injury-time penalty which he scored in the 94th minute of the game!

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero goes round Queens Park Rangers' Taye Taiwo to score the winning goall.Getty Images

2. Manchester City 3 - 2 QPR - Premier League, 2012

Does it get any better than this classic? Manchester City scored twice in stoppage time to be crowned Premier League champions in 2012, the first time they'd won in 44 years.

They beat Queen's Park Rangers to win the league on goal difference from rivals Manchester United.

Nacer Chadli of Belgium celebrates after scoring his team's third goal with team mates during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Belgium and JapanGetty Images

3. Belgium 3 - 2 Japan - World Cup, 2018

Belgium completed a remarkable revival as they beat Japan to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

Belgium were trailing 2-0 when Marouane Fellaini and Nacer Chadli were brought on by boss Roberto Martinez to try and salvage a result.

They turned out to be great substitutions because Fellaini scored the equaliser and Chadli netted a 94th-minute goal to give Belgium an amazing last minute win!

England's David Beckham (C) celebrates with Gary Neville (L) and Martin Keown (R) after scoring an injury-time equaliser against Greece during the World Cup qualifying match at Old Trafford in Manchester 06 October 2001. Beckham ensured England qualified for the World Cup finals with his late goal which salvaged a 2-2 draw to put England top of their group.Getty Images

4. England 2-2 Greece - World Cup qualifiers, 2001

And sticking with World Cups, footy legend David Beckham sent England to the 2002 World Cup finals in dramatic fashion.

They were trailing Greece 2-1 deep into injury time and looked destined for a difficult play-off against Ukraine.

But Beckham, having failed with his last five free kicks, finally secured qualification with a goal in the 93rd minute.

Match goalscorers Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of Manchester United celebrate with a treble salute after the UEFA Champions League Final between Bayern Munich v Manchester United at the Nou camp Stadium on 26 May, 1999 in Barcelona, Spain.Getty Images

5. Manchester United 2 - 1 Bayern Munich - European Cup, 1999

And keeping with classic matches, two injury time goals from substitutes Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer secured the European Cup for Manchester United in dramatic fashion.

Bayern Munich had taken an early lead and the German side were ahead for 85 minutes of the game. But it wasn't enough to lead them to victory!

If you've ever wondered why United fans already had banners with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's name on it when he became their manager... well, now you know!

More like this

Young footballers going abroad

Premier League: Why are young UK football players moving abroad?

Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling condemns racist abuse of England players in Montenegro

Franck Ribery with a 7 shaved into his head
image

Pogba, Ribery, Fellaini and other weird and wacky footballer hairstyles

Top Stories

trump

Fake news: Could you spot a fake video?

April fools emoji

April Fools' Day jokes we've spotted so far

comments
Jojo Siwa

Celeb babysitter - who'd you choose?

comments
1
Newsround Home