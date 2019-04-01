play
Watch Newsround

66-million-year-old fossils discovered

Last updated at 14:26
comments
View Comments
fish fossilROBERT DEPALMA/AFP/Getty Images
Here's a partially exposed, perfectly preserved fish fossil that is 66 million years old!

Imagine finding fossils which are a whopping 66 MILLION years old!

Well, that's what scientists in the US have just done. They discovered the fossils of a range of creatures that died minutes after a huge asteroid hit the Earth 66 million years ago.

The team of palaeontologists from Kansas University say they found lots 'of exquisitely preserved animal and fish fossils' in what is now North Dakota, in the US.

These preserved fossils date back to the Chicxulub event, which is when a giant asteroid hit the Earth.

It was the largest event ever known to impact Earth and destroyed 75% of the planet's animal and plant species, including the dinosaurs.

this particular event is tied directly to all of us... Nothing was the same after that impact. It became a planet of mammals rather than a planet of dinosaurs

Robert DePalma, curator of the Palm Beach Museum of Natural History in Florida
Robert DePalma(L)and field assistant Kylie Ruble(R) excavate fossilROBERT DEPALMA/AFP/Getty Images
Robert DePalma and field assistant Kylie Ruble excavate fossil

More like this

An artists rendering of what the Weewarrasaurus pobeni would have looked like 100 million years ago.

Weewarrasaurus pobeni: New dinosaur discovered in Australia

dinosaur
play
0:57

What was the first dinosaur?

Dippy in the Natural History Museum
image

Dippy the dinosaur is on tour in Glasgow

Comments

Top Stories

trump

Fake news: Could you spot a fake video?

April fools emoji

April Fools' Day jokes we've spotted so far

comments
Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur scores an own goal.

Football shockers! Five classic last-minute winners

Newsround Home