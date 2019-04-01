April Fools' Day pranks and jokes we've spotted so far

It's April Fools' Day, which means plenty of pranks, jokes and unusual stories. But have you spotted the real stories from the fakes?

Here are some we've seen. Did they trick you?

The emoji coins

The Sun The Sun newspaper wrote a story about emojis appearing on coins

The British newspaper - The Sun, reported that the The Royal Mint, the people who make new coins, is about to release its newest collection featuring emojis! Yes that even includes the poo emoji on the 50 pence piece.

That's just one coin of six themes which also includes a peach, a heart, a flame and a crying laughing emoji.

If you were already thinking this story doesn't seem real, it goes on to say that a 'coin expert' called Penny Silver (yeah, right) says: "Emojis are a great way to communicate and express ourselves, so it makes sense to mark this with a coin collection.'

Oh, and the article was written by Penny Drops! Ever heard of the phrase 'when the penny drops'? It means when you realise something, like when I just realised this is an absolute fake story and totally an April Fools' joke.

The Leaning Tower Of Dublin

Getty Images Is the Spire in Dublin bending?

Ever heard of the Leaning Tower of Dublin? No, neither have I... because it's not a thing!

Yes, this is another April Fools' joke, this time coming from a news website called Dublin Live, suggesting that Dublin's famous Spire has started to bend.

They claimed that dozens of concerned locals contacted authorities to report the wonky landmark. It was also claimed that 'experts' blamed strong north westerly winds.

I guess 1 April is the only time fake news is fine...

Brexit means Eurovision exit

Getty Images According to one April Fools' joke, SuRie's performance in Eurovision could've been the UK's last

Let's face it every day has some mention of Brexit, so why would 1 April be any different?

If you thought the process of Brexit was bad enough, this story from The Daily Express newspaper took it to next level.

The paper claimed that the UK was about to be booted out of the Eurovision Song Contest... Luckily for lovers of cheesy European pop, this is not a true story.

Food, glorious food

Getty Images There have been lots of food-based April Fools' stories this year, including the 'McPickle'

April Fools' is clearly the time to take advantage of our taste buds and imagination.

From Creme Egg mayonnaise, to spreadable Yorkshire Tea!

That all sounds pretty tasty, but then Coleman's suggested mustard flavour custard (which made us feel ill) and McDonald's came up with the McPickle burger.

A new burger, but with loads of gherkins instead of meat!

Anyone but Liverpool?

The Sportsman

You've seen half-and-half scarves, but what about half-and-half shirts? These Manchester jerseys have been 'launched' by The Sportsman in a bid to stop Liverpool from lifting the Premier League trophy for the first time since 1990.

The unique kit features the crests, colours and sponsors from both Manchester City and Manchester United... United might want their City neighbours to win the league this season instead of Liverpool, but this probably a step too far.

Newshound

Of course, at Newsround we're above all of this nonsense.. Here's a completely legit story from this time last year...

April Fools' Day: Pebbles to present TV news show for pets

Happy April Fools' Day! Let us know in the comments about any April Fools' jokes you've spotted.

Remember, if you tell an April Fools' joke after midday, the joke is on you - so who's laughing now?