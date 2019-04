Twitter/Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian West made daughter North's 'dream of life come true' when she got to spend the day with star Jojo Siwa as her babysitter!

That got Newsround thinking - who would you like to be your celebrity babysitter?

