Could sending players off help stop racism in football?

Racism in football is nothing new, but it's back in the spotlight again after racist chanting was directed at a number of England players.

It happened during the team's Euro 2020 qualifier game against Montenegro, with Danny Rose one of those targeted.

Raheem Sterling has called on football's authorities to crack down on racism. But could stopping a match for 10 minutes and sending all the players off the pitch help tackle racist behaviour from fans?

Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola and Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp think it should be considered.