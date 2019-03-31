play
Emoji challenge: Send us pics of you recreating emojis

Last updated at 12:27
Composite image showing woman blowing her nose

Most of us love adding a few emojis into our messages - but a new internet challenge has seen people going all out to recreate them in real life.

It took off this week after a group of friends shared their efforts in a group chat, and one of them decided to share the hilarious results online.

Jeydah Weydah who lives in the United States, tweeted a screen recording showing her and her friends recreating their favourite emojis using nothing but their faces (and a few well-placed props).

Here are some of the recreated emojis
Here are some of the recreated emojisTWITTER / IAMJEYONCE

It didn't take long for the internet world to decide they wanted to get involved too, and with that the 'emoji challenge', as it's being called, officially became 'a thing'.

Which emoji would you recreate in real life? You can send us your efforts using the uploader.

Are you ready to send your stuff?

  • Don't sendPersonal details
  • Don't sendStuff with other people
  • Don't sendAnything naughty
  • Don't sendStuff we didn't ask for
the rules.

Remember though, don't try anything dangerous or that might cause you an injury.

