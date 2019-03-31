Strictly's Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell launch new YouTube channel

In The Pan / YouTube

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have taken their relationship to the next level - cooking meals together!

The Strictly pair, who began dating after dancing on the BBC One show, have just launched a brand you cookery channel on YouTube.

'In the Pan with Joe and Dianne' will feature recipes, reviews and challenges.

Joe said "We decided to start a cooking channel because… she can still dance, I can't dance anymore. I still want to do things with her."

In The Pan / YouTube

Professional dance partner Dianne, who reached the final of Strictly with Joe said, "I wanted to teach Joe a thing or two about cooking.

"I'm half Italian, which means cooking is in my blood."

Joe said "I love to cook and I've got a lot to learn.

He added "I want you lot at home to see our gradual progression."

In The Pan / YouTube

Of course, Joe Sugg is no stranger to YouTube. The 27-year-old started his first channel six years ago. Since then 'ThatcherJoe' has had more than 8 million subscribers.

His sister, Zoe Sugg aka 'Zoella' started her channel back in 2009.

Joe and Dianne's first video to promote their new cookery channel has been viewed more than 200,000 times in the two days since it launched.

We'll have to wait and see if recipes featuring cabbage, turmeric and egg will get us all clicking and watching!