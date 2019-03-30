play
Mental health experts are set to ask children about their social media use

Last updated at 11:47
Girl typing on her phone.Getty Images

Doctors should regularly ask kids who are struggling with their mental health about their how much they use social media and what they use it for.

That's the new advice being given to mental health experts called psychiatrists by the Royal College of Psychiatrists.

The advice means that the psychiatrists would ask children about their social media habits during meetings and their answers will help their well-being to be assessed.

It's because of growing evidence of a possible link between time spent online, and poor mental health. It's thought that social media can affect mood, behaviour, sleep pattern and diet.

Boy in bed on smartphone.Getty Images

The Royal College of Psychiatrists recommends that children should not use social media during mealtimes and should stop using technology one hour before going to bed.

Experts also believe that some photos or videos on social media could be harmful and have given some advice on what to do if you see something that upsets you.

The government are expected to announce plans to regulate social media companies like Instagram, Twitter and Facebook soon.

In March, a group of MP's from different parties called for social media platforms to follow a set of rules and for sites like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to be monitored.

