Avengers: Endgame - Send in your questions for the cast

WATCH: New trailer for Avengers: Endgame released (Courtesy of Walt Disney / Marvel Studios)

Listen up movie fans! Newsround wants your questions for the stars of Avengers: Endgame.

The blockbuster movie hits cinemas later this month with Captain Marvel joining forces with Captain America, Thor, Bruce Banner and Black Widow as they try to save the planet.

The team try to rescue everyone after villain Thanos wiped out half of all living things across the universe in last year's Avengers: Infinity War.

So, we want you to send in your questions about ANYTHING for Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) and Paul Rudd (Ant-Man).

Let us know what you want to ask in the comments below or send your questions to newsroundschools@bbc.co.uk!

Newsround will choose some of the questions to ask the cast when we talk to them about the new film.