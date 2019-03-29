Cute animals: How sweet are these furry friendships?

Sam Neill

We already knew that animals make friends just like us, but who knew so many were making pals across the species?

Actor Sam Neill owns a farm in New Zealand, and this week shared a video of his horse and sheep strolling around the paddock together, with the caption: "This is what FRIENDSHIP looks like."

It sounds like the sheep has another incentive for wanting a much taller chum, with Sam adding: "and when it rains, the old ram stands under his friend the horse to stay dry".

These two aren't the only animals to have a furry friend...

Dog and a lion

Usually a lion and a dog would be enemies, but not these two!

Bone Digger the lion and Milo the dog met at a zoo in Oklahoma.

Milo is so helpful, he's even been spotted cleaning the lion's teeth!

Dog and a cheetah cub

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, Grahm S. Jones

10-week-old cheetah cub, Emmett and 7-week-old puppy buddy, Cullen, formed one of nature's most unlikely friendships when they met at Columbus Zoo.

Dog and monkey

This baby capuchin monkey and dog became unlikely best friends in Colombia, South America.

The monkey had been removed from its home at birth, according to police, so locals paired the monkey with a dog, who they believed would look after it.

They became firm pals.

Puppy and cygnet

Jones Boatyard

A very special bond was formed between this orphaned cygnet (a baby swan) and a chihuahua after it was rescued.

Sidney the cygnet was found with a neck injury in long grass in St Ives, Cambridgeshire.

Sidney became instant friends with eight-week-old puppy Jesse.

Dog and ducklings

Mounfitchet Castle

In 2018 we saw Fred, the 10-year-old labrador, become an unlikely foster parent to nine ducklings.

They were found waddling around the grounds of Mountfitchet Castle in Stansted, Essex, with their mother nowhere to be seen.

Staff took them inside, where Fred decided he's be the one to keep a close eye on them.