This burger took a trip into space!

This burger took a trip to space, before falling back to earth with a bump - in Colchester United's training ground!

It was found by the groundskeeper of the Essex based team, and the owner later tracked it down and came to collect it.

The meaty snack was sent up in a styrofoam box, attached to a weather balloon, with a GoPro inside to capture all the action.

Why? It turns out it was all a YouTube stunt by Sheffield man Tom Stanniland, who wanted to see what it would taste like.