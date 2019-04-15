play
Watch Newsround

Mission to clear the streets of litter

Thousands of school pupils are on a mission in the fight against litter.

We've all seen the harm litter can cause in our oceans but it's journey there often starts on our streets, parks and beaches.

From there the litter left gets blown or washed away, ending up in ponds, lakes, rivers and oceans - and harming wildlife.

So tens of thousands of adults and children across the country are taking part in the Great British Spring clean.

It's a campaign organised by charity Keep Britain Tidy to get the country clearing its litter.

Sameena's joined a group clearing up the area near their school.

