Brexit: Vote on Theresa May's deal to take place on Friday

MPs in the House of Commons (as pictured here) will vote tomorrow on part of Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal called the withdrawal agreement

There will be another important Brexit vote tomorrow - symbolically, on the day that the UK was originally due to leave the European Union (EU).

EU leaders agreed that the process could be delayed, but only if Prime Minister Theresa May could get members of Parliament (MPs) to agree to her Brexit deal. She hasn't managed to do this yet.

Tomorrow, they will vote on part of that deal called the withdrawal agreement.

This covers how much the UK will pay the EU to leave (which is being called the 'divorce bill'), the rights of UK and EU citizens, and the controversial Irish 'backstop' issue, which explains how the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland will work once the UK (including Northern Ireland) has left the group (leaving Ireland in it).

Speaker of the Commons John Bercow had stopped MPs from voting on Mrs May's Brexit deal a third time, unless it was substantially changed.

Now, they will be asked to vote again because it is only on part of the Brexit deal.

The other part is called the political declaration. This outlines what the UK's relationship with the EU will be like once a special period of transition (which would start once the UK has left the group) comes to an end.

If MPs approve the deal tomorrow, the government says the UK will leave the EU on 22 May. If they don't, it is not clear what would happen next.