Brexit: Why hasn't the UK left the EU today?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Brexit: The story so far

Today - 29 March 2019 - is the date that the UK was originally due to leave the European Union (EU), but this hasn't happened.

But why not?

Well it is because the process has been delayed after Prime Minister Theresa May was unable to get members of Parliament (MPs) to approve the Brexit deal that she agreed with EU leaders.

She still hasn't managed to get them to agree to it.

Later today, there will be another important vote by MPs, in which Mrs May will be hoping to get Parliament's approval for part of her deal.

The problem is that, so far, nobody can agree on the terms by which the UK should leave the EU, what the UK's relationship with the EU should be like once it has left the group, and nobody can decide what should happen next.

MPs have rejected Mrs May's deal twice now, but they have also been unable to agree on what they think should happen instead.

In a series of indicative votes on Wednesday, MPs continued to disagree about what should be done.

They'll be trying again in the coming days to find a way forward.