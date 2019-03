Getty Images

When you think of the French capital city of Paris, most people will picture the iconic Eiffel Tower.

The famous landmark celebrates its 130th birthday on 31 March 31.

With nearly seven million visitors each year and 250 million in total since its inauguration in 1889, the Eiffel Tower is one of the world's most popular attractions.

It has been the inspiration for the creation of over 50 similar towers around the world.