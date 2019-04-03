When the weather's warm and sunny it's tempting to go for a splash - but would you know what to do if you got into trouble in the water?

Well that's what over a hundred students learnt about at Lee Valley White Water Park near London.

The police, fire brigade and lifeboat rescue teams all came together to show what to do if you saw someone in danger in the water and how to make sure you don't get into trouble yourself.

The students took a dip in the lake to experience just how surprisingly cold the water can be even if the weather is really hot.

Sameena went along to find out what they learnt from the day.