The Vamps: Send in your questions about anything for the band

Shirlaine Forrest

Calling all you music fans out there! Newsround wants your help.

The Vamps are one of the most well known bands in the UK. Their hit songs include Last Night, Shall We Dance and Wild Heart.

Newsround we'll be talking to Bradley, James, Connor and Tristan - and what we ask them is up to you!

Maybe you'd like to know who inspired them? What it was like (well for James) to be in the jungle? What they like doing when they aren't in the studio or how they coined their name?

Let us know what you want to ask in the comments below or send your questions to newsroundschools@bbc.co.uk

Newsround will choose some of the questions to ask the boys when we meet them.