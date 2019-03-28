play
Five times movies have taken over cities

Spider-Man spin-off Morbius has been filmed in Manchester's Northern Quarter. Check out five times movies have taken over cities.
Manchester became New York earlier this week as filming for Spider-Man spin-off Morbius began filming in the city's Northern Quarter. Hundreds of people lined the streets to get a glimpse of the stars of the film, Jared Leto and Matt Smith. Street signs and shop fronts were changed and New York style taxis were brought in.
Manchester's Northern Quarter has doubled up for New York before. In 2010, it was turned into 1940s Brooklyn for Marvel's Captain America film.
In 2016, legendary director Steven Spielberg chose Birmingham as the unlikely destination for his new film Ready Player One. Lots of the city was transformed into an American town. As shown in the picture, the St John Ambulance building in the Jewellery Quarter was transformed into the United States Postal Service on the film set.
Some of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi was filmed on an island just off the shore of Kerry in Ireland called Skellig Michael. It is where Luke Skywalker escapes to in the films (spoiler alert).
The boy wizard and Hagrid race through the Queensway Tunnel in Liverpool in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1. It was closed for four days while the scene was filmed. Merseytravel donated a £20,000 payment from Warner Brothers to charity Claire House hospice after filming. Afterwards, tours of the tunnel were started for fans of the wizarding world.
