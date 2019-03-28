play
Watch Newsround

Reckon you could lie in bed for £14,000?

Last updated at 11:55
comments
View Comments (1)
Nasa machine.ESA

Nasa is offering volunteers £14,177 each to spend two months in bed to help scientists reduce the effects of space travel on astronauts.

Volunteers will have a TV, reading material and other leisure activities to keep them from getting bored.

This may seem like a dream come true but there is a catch...

24 men and women will put in a single room where they'll be made to do EVERYTHING lying down - from going to the toilet through to eating.

Volunteers must make sure one of their shoulders is touching the bed at all times.

Plus, as this experiment is happening at German Aerospace Centre in Cologne you need to German speaking and over 18.

It's a joint research project by Nasa and the European Space Agency.

Spinning machine.ESA
Volunteers are put into a spinning machine for half an hour - rather them than me.

The research will look at the muscle wasting that happens when astronauts spend a long time in space.

Anyone who goes on the International Space Station must exercise regularly with resistance machines to protect themselves from muscle waste.

Scientists will use the volunteers to test whether daily sessions inside an artificial gravity chamber could be used to stop deterioration on long distance missions to places like Mars.

Half of the volunteers will be put a machine that spins them around for half an hour, mimicking what an artificial gravity chamber would do.

The scientists will then see whether the machine has helped reduce muscle waste.

More like this

Tidal Flats and Channels in Bahamas
image

Space Pictures: Nasa's new book is out of this world

Trump and the moon.

Donald Trump: Nasa needs to have another Moon landing in next five years

Nasa logo

Quiz: Nasa - True or false?

Comments

  • View all (1)

  • Comment number 1. Posted by U17523460

    8 minutes ago
    Cool! I wouldn't do it though
    First comment!!!!!
    I am commenting from school as my friend has a pass letting her be on an iPad with me at lunch

Top Stories

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Solskjaer gets permanent Man United job

comments
Theresa May against the EU and UK flags

Prime Minister promises to quit... on one condition

comments
2
air pollution

Should schools close their roads to cars?

comments
6
Newsround Home