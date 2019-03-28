play
Manchester United: Solskjaer becomes the permanent manager at Old Trafford

Manchester United have given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a three-year contract to make him their manager on a permanent basis.

For many fans this won't be a huge surprise.

Manchester United have gone through a bit of a transformation since Solskjaer arrived on a caretaker basis after Jose Mourinho got sacked in December.

Solksjaer has won 14 of his 19 games in charge, giving hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League and unexpectedly taking United to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Solskjaer is the first United manager to win his first six league games, beating a record held by Sir Matt Busby.

Solksjaer told the Manchester United website, "This is the job that I always dreamed of doing and I'm beyond excited to have the chance to lead the club long term. From the first day I arrived, I felt at home at this special club. It was an honour to be a Manchester United player, and then to start my coaching career here.

"The last few months have been a fantastic experience."

