Harry Kane to the NFL? Tottenham Hotspurs star says he wants to play American football one day

Getty Images

England and Tottenham Hotspur footballer Harry Kane says one day he wants to go to the USA and play American football in the National Football League, or NFL.

In an interview with ESPN, Kane, who's now 25 years old, said it's "something that in 10 or 12 years, I definitely want to try."

The Spurs striker is a fan of the game and has even named one of his dogs after famous NFL player, Tom Brady.

Both Kane and Brady weren't seen as outstanding talents when they were young athletes but then both have gone on to find huge success.

"Not many people thought he'd become that good, or even play in the NFL, and he went on to become the best ever," said Kane.

"At the time, it gave me a real boost to say, look, anything is possible. If you have that self-belief and that drive and that hunger, you can do it."

One position that Kane might be able to play is as kicker.

The kicker is a specialist position where the player comes onto the field to kick the ball between the posts to earn points - for example, from field goals or after a touchdown.

Reuters Kane admires the New England Patriots quarterback, who is one of the best players in the NFL.

Kane attended this year's Super Bowl where Brady won his sixth title.

He won't be the first British footballer who's moved to the USA to continue his career, but usually they continue with football or soccer as it's called there.

In the case of Harry Kane, he'd be switching sports to play American football.

NFL players are some of the biggest names in American sport, and the sport is massively physical and demanding.

So if you want to try it - don't wait until you're too old, Harry!