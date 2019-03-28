Brexit: Prime Minister Theresa May promises to quit, but with one condition...

Getty Images

The complications seem never to end when it comes to Brexit!

Members of Parliament (MPs) are still trying to agree how the UK should leave the club of countries called the European Union (EU), after adults voted for that in 2016.

So far, the deal that Prime Minister Theresa May has worked out with European leaders hasn't been able to get enough support from MPs.

They've voted against it twice.

Now the Prime Minister has told MPs from her Conservative Party that she will stand down and let someone else take over.

BUT... only if they agree to support her deal at another vote.

Where are we up to?

It comes after another night of confusion in Parliament.

After rejecting Mrs May's deal, MPs had arranged to have a series of votes to work out a way forward that they DID want.

These are called indicative votes.

MPs voted on eight different versions of what Brexit could look like.

But not a single one of them got the support of a majority of MPs!

So will MPs vote on Mrs May's deal again?

That's not clear.

Earlier this month the current Speaker of the House of Commons - who's job is to make sure the rules of Parliament are properly followed - ruled out a third vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal unless the deal is "significantly changed."

All these difficulties meant Mrs May had to ask European leaders to postpone Brexit from the original 29 March date.

The government say that the agreement with the EU to push back the date is enough of a significant change to have another vote.

But that issue isn't resolved.

Will Mrs May's deal go through now?

Again - we don't know.

Even if she gets all her MPs to vote for it (which would be a big challenge) her government is in partnership with another party - the Democratic Unionist Party.

They have said that they will not vote for Mrs May's deal.

So even if she has a third vote on her deal, she may not have enough support in Parliament.

What if it does pass?

If Mrs May's deal passes, the UK will have a plan for leaving the EU which can then happen. Mrs May has said that she will then stand down.

That will mean the Conservative Party needs to elect a new leader to serve as prime minister.

There is a whole system to how they do that but it normally takes several weeks.

What if it doesn't pass?

Mrs May has only said she will stand down if her deal is passed.

If it doesn't pass, she may try to carry on, as she has said she wants to deliver Brexit. Although that could be very difficult for her.

Last year some of her MPs tried to get her to resign by having a vote asking her team in Parliament if they supported her.

But MPs voted for her to keep her job. It means she can't be forced to leave for another year.

But it's not impossible that she will still decide to leave by herself, whatever happens.